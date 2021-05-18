×
Golf is hard at Kiawah Island Resort

May 18, 2021

Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean) is known as one of the most difficult golf courses on the PGA TOUR due to often windy conditions and its extreme length. Check out some of the best golfers in the world take on Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean) and ultimately fall short in this “golf is hard” compilation from the 2003 World Cup of Golf.