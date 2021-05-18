Golf is hard at Kiawah Island Resort

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
May 18, 2021
Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean) is known as one of the most difficult golf courses on the PGA TOUR due to often windy conditions and its extreme length. Check out some of the best golfers in the world take on Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean) and ultimately fall short in this “golf is hard” compilation from the 2003 World Cup of Golf.