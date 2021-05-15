×
PGA TOUR pros sport Michelle Wie West’s LPGA Hoodie for a cause

May 15, 2021

PGA TOUR pros sport Michell Wie West’s popular LPGA hoodie and discuss raising money and awareness for diversity in the sport. All proceeds for the hoodie go to the Renee Powell Fund and Clearview Legacy Foundation to help more girls of color get into the game of golf.