Jordan Spieth interview after Round 3 of AT&T Byron Nelson

May 15, 2021

Following his third-round 66 at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship, Jordan Spieth discusses playing in front of a home crowd in his home state of Texas, and making an eagle on the par-5 18th hole to help put him back near the top of the leaderboard.