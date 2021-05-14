×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Sam Burns’ Round 2 highlights from AT&T Byron Nelson

May 15, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sam Burns carded a the low-round of his career with a 10-under 62 to get to 17-under for the tournament, three strokes clear of the field heading into the weekend.