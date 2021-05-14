×
Luke Donald and Kamaiu Johnson walk-and-talk with First Tee participant

May 14, 2021

Prior to the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson, Luke Donald meets Kobe, a participant of the First Tee. Together alongside APGA Tour player Kamaiu Johnson, they walk and talk while Donald plays his practice round. After the round, Johnson worked with Kobe on his short game and gave some tips to help Kobe’s overall golf game.