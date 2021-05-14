×
Brooks Koepka gets greenside in two to set up birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

May 14, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson, Brooks Koepka lands his 237-yard approach greenside at the par-5 5th hole. He would two-putt from just off the green to make birdie.