Spieth’s incredible eagle and terrible lie, Sergio’s hole-out, Scheffler’s lip-out

May 14, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps the AT&T Byron Nelson, where Jordan Spieth got the fans behind him with a 55-foot, walk-off eagle and told his caddie “It’s on me,” when he attempted a risky shot from a crazy lie and Sergio Garcia had one of the best hole outs on a day full of them.