Phil Mickelson’s improbable birdie at 2012 AT&T Byron Nelson

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
May 11, 2021
In the second round of the 2012 AT&T Byron Nelson, Phil Mickelson started the par-4 9th hole in a tough spot after hitting an errant tee shot that settled nearby various trees. However, Mickelson was able to miraculously recover, pulling off an incredible low slicing hybrid shot that rolled all the way up from the fairway onto the green. He would make the ensuing putt to cap off an improbable and memorable birdie.