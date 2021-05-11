×
Phil Mickelson’s improbable birdie at 2012 AT&T Byron Nelson

May 11, 2021

In the second round of the 2012 AT&T Byron Nelson, Phil Mickelson started the par-4 9th hole in a tough spot after hitting an errant tee shot that settled nearby various trees. However, Mickelson was able to miraculously recover, pulling off an incredible low slicing hybrid shot that rolled all the way up from the fairway onto the green. He would make the ensuing putt to cap off an improbable and memorable birdie.