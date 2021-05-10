×
Rory McIlroy’s clutch bogey helps secure win at Wells Fargo

May 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy decided to take a drop after sending his tee shot into a penalty area in the left rough at the par-4 18th hole. From there he would hit the green and two-putt for bogey to secure his 19th victory of his PGA TOUR career.