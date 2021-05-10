×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Richy Werenski’s near par-4 ace leads Shots of the Week

May 10, 2021

Check out the top 10 shots of the week from the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, featuring Richy Werenski, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy who claimed his 19th victory of his PGA TOUR career at Quail Hollow.