Rory McIlroy speaks following 2021 Wells Fargo victory

May 09, 2021

Following his 3-under 68 to win the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy talks about winning his 19th PGA TOUR title, his third at Wells Fargo, and playing in front of a roaring crowd supporting him during his final round.