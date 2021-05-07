Wyndham Clark on becoming mentally and physically strong

|
May 07, 2021
Wyndham Clark joins the Golf and Fitness Show to discuss all things golf, fitness, mental health, and more. As the fourth-ranked player in driving distance on TOUR, Wyndham knows how to bomb and has been working on golf fitness since he was 13. He takes Cory through what a tournament week looks like on and off the course, his philosophy on getting stronger and faster, and also how he believes that mental health and perspective are just as important as physical strength.