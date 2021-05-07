×
Three tied for lead at 6-under after Round 2 at Wells Fargo

May 07, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Wallace (4-under 67), Gary Woodland (2-under 69) and Patrick Rodgers (3-under 68) each climbed the leaderboard to 6-under par and are tied for the lead going into the weekend.