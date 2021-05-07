×
Phil Mickelson saves par after drive in water at Wells Fargo

May 07, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Phil Mickelson drives it into the water, drops, hits a 100-yard wedge to 3 feet and makes the short putt to save par at the par-4 14th hole.