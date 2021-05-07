McIlroy lights it up, Quail Hollow carnage and Phil back to scramble mode

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
May 08, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship, where Rory McIlroy shot the low round of the day and is playing golf on the weekend for the first time in a while, Harry Higgs and the entire field got a dose of Quail Hollow’s carnage, including Phil Mickelson, who did not hold on to his opening lead.