McIlroy lights it up, Quail Hollow carnage and Phil back to scramble mode

May 08, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship, where Rory McIlroy shot the low round of the day and is playing golf on the weekend for the first time in a while, Harry Higgs and the entire field got a dose of Quail Hollow’s carnage, including Phil Mickelson, who did not hold on to his opening lead.