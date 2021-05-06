×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bryson DeChambeau's approach from the rough yields birdie at Wells Fargo

May 06, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 150-yard approach from the rough 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.