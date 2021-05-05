Wesley Bryan’s improbable birdie at 2019 Wells Fargo

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
May 05, 2021
In the second round of the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, Wesley Bryan started the par-5 6th hole in a tough spot after hitting an errant tee shot that was followed by a poor driver-off-the-dirt attempt. However, Bryan was able to miraculously recover, pulling off an incredible up-and-down from the pine straw that resulted in an improbable birdie.