Wesley Bryan’s improbable birdie at 2019 Wells Fargo

May 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, Wesley Bryan started the par-5 6th hole in a tough spot after hitting an errant tee shot that was followed by a poor driver-off-the-dirt attempt. However, Bryan was able to miraculously recover, pulling off an incredible up-and-down from the pine straw that resulted in an improbable birdie.