Rory McIlroy on playing pro-am with First Tee participant at Wells Fargo

May 05, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy talks about playing the Wednesday pro-am with 18-year-old Raymond, the Wells Fargo Succeeding Together First Tee essay contest winner.