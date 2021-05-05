×
Doug Ghim reacts to epic putt that earned him a PGA TOUR card

May 05, 2021

In the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Doug Ghim made a clutch par putt on the final hole of the tournament to ultimately earn his PGA TOUR card. Two years later, Ghim re-watches his final shots from the event and describes the emotions he was going through in the moment.