Viktor Hovland saves par after wayward tee shot into trees at Valspar

Apr 30, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Valspar Championship, Viktor Hovland misses his drive right, punches out his second shot left-handed from against a tree, hits his third shot to 20 feet and makes the putt to save par at the par-4 6th hole.