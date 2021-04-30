×
Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley share lead heading into the weekend at Valspar

May 01, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns turned in the low round of the day with an 8-under 63, while Keegan Bradley carded a 5-under 66, getting both to 12-under for the tournament to place them in a tie atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.