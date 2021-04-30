Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley share lead heading into the weekend at Valspar

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
May 01, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns turned in the low round of the day with an 8-under 63, while Keegan Bradley carded a 5-under 66, getting both to 12-under for the tournament to place them in a tie atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.