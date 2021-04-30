×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Hovland’s cliffhanger round, Keegan’s walk-off eagle & Phil thrills again

May 01, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Valspar Championship, where Viktor Hovland had a cliffhanger putt and went lefty next to a pinecone, the real Lefty had one of the most entertaining rounds of the day and Keegan Bradley had an incredible walk-off eagle to take the lead.