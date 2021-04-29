×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jason Kokrak spins approach to set up birdie at Valspar

Apr 29, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Valspar Championship, Jason Kokrak lands his 96-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.