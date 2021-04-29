×
Dustin Johnson spins approach to set up birdie at Valspar

Apr 29, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Valspar Championship, Dustin Johnson lands his 90-yard approach on the fringe and spins his ball to 6 feet from the cup at the par-5 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.