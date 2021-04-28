×
Paul Casey’s quest for a three-peat at Valspar Championship

Apr 28, 2021

Paul Casey won the past two Valspar Championship events in 2018 and 2019. The Englishman enters the week in good form with four top-10 finishes in the 2020-21 season and hopes to break through for another victory to become only the fourth player in the last 40 years to ‘three-peat’ in any single event.