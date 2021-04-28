×
Paul Casey on going for the three-peat prior to Valspar

Apr 28, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Valspar Championship, two-time defending champion Paul Casey talks about the opportunity he has to potentially three-peat for the first time in his career, having won the past two events in 2018 and 2019 (the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).