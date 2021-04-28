Justin Thomas | Quest for Perfection

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Apr 28, 2021
14-time PGA TOUR champion Justin Thomas is always trying to get better, and his attention to detail with his game and equipment is a big part of his success. Thomas’ win at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021 showcased his talent at the highest level and displayed his ability to execute clutch shots at crucial moments.