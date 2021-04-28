×
Justin Thomas | Quest for Perfection

Apr 28, 2021

14-time PGA TOUR champion Justin Thomas is always trying to get better, and his attention to detail with his game and equipment is a big part of his success. Thomas’ win at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021 showcased his talent at the highest level and displayed his ability to execute clutch shots at crucial moments.