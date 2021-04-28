×
2021 Valspar Championship Preview

Apr 28, 2021

The PGA TOUR returns to Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) for the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. Paul Casey looks to capitalize on a rare opportunity to win the Valspar Championship three consecutive times, while other top players such as Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed all enter the tournament with high hopes for the week.