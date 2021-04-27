×
Michael Visacki on the emotions behind making his PGA TOUR debut

Apr 27, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Valspar Championship, Michael Visacki tells the emotional story of how two short years ago he missed the cut by one at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Q-School finals, ultimately costing him the opportunity to have status on the Korn Ferry Tour. Now he shares his excitement on being able to start in his first PGA TOUR event.