×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith win the 2021 Zurich Classic

Apr 26, 2021

Despite battling difficult conditions and a packed leaderboard heading into the final round, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith persevered to claim their sixth and third win respectively on the PGA TOUR at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.