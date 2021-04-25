×
Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman win in playoff to claim 2021 Zurich Classic title

Apr 25, 2021

In final round Foursomes at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the team of Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman carded a 2-under 70 and would defeat the team of Louis Oosthuizen & Charl Schwartzel on the first playoff hole to win the tournament. It’s Smith’s third career victory — second at the Zurich team event — and Leishman’s sixth win.