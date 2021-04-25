Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman win in playoff to claim 2021 Zurich Classic title

|
In final round Foursomes at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the team of Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman carded a 2-under 70 and would defeat the team of Louis Oosthuizen & Charl Schwartzel on the first playoff hole to win the tournament. It’s Smith’s third career victory — second at the Zurich team event — and Leishman’s sixth win.