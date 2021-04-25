×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman Round 4 highlights from Zurich Classic

Apr 25, 2021

In final round Foursomes at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the team of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman carded a 2-under 70, getting to 20-under for the tournament. Smith and Leishman would win on the first playoff hole against the team of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.