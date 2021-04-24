×
Patrick Cantlay's fairway wood to center of green yields birdie at Zurich Classic

Apr 24, 2021

During third round Four-Ball in the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Patrick Cantlay hits his 271-yard fairway wood approach from the rough to 11 feet. He then two putts for birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.