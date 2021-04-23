×
Tony Finau & Cameron Champ interview after Round 2 of Zurich Classic

Apr 24, 2021

Following a second-round 68 at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Tony Finau and Cameron Champ discuss battling conditions on the course, posting a good number and heading into the weekend with a share of the lead.