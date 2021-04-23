×
Xander Schauffele’s impressive second leads to birdie at Zurich Classic

Apr 23, 2021

During second-round Foursomes in the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Xander Schauffele lands his 213-yard approach from the rough on the green at the par-5 2nd hole. From there he and Patrick Cantlay would two-putt for birdie.