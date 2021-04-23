×
Marc Leishman & Cameron Smith get up-and-down for birdie at Zurich Classic

Apr 23, 2021

During second-round Foursomes in the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith get up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 11th hole.