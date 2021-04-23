×
Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson combine for birdie at No. 7 at Zurich Classic

Apr 23, 2021

During second-round Foursomes in the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Justin Rose lands his 270-yard approach just short of the green at the par-5 7th hole. From there he and Henrik Stenson would get up-and-down for birdie.