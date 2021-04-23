×
Kris Ventura's fairway wood bump-and-run yields birdies at Zurich Classic

Apr 23, 2021

During second-round Foursomes in the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Kris Ventura's greenside approach with a fairway wood sets up a Viktor Hovland birdie at the par-5 18th hole.