Hovland & Ventura, Finau & Champ tied for lead after Round 2 at Zurich Classic

Apr 24, 2021

In second-round Foursomes at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the team of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura carded a 3-under 69, while the team of Tony Finau and Cameron Champ carded a 4-under 68. Both are tied for the lead at 13-under par for the tournament heading into the weekend.