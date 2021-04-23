×
Graeme McDowell’s electric eagle hole outs at the Zurich Classic

Apr 23, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Graeme McDowell makes his first career hole-in-one and celebrates with teammate Matt Wallace at the par-3 17th hole. In the third round of the 2019 Zurich Classic, G-Mac holed out for eagle from 89 yards and celebrated by lounging with the fans.