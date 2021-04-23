Graeme McDowell’s electric eagle hole outs at the Zurich Classic

|
Apr 23, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Graeme McDowell makes his first career hole-in-one and celebrates with teammate Matt Wallace at the par-3 17th hole. In the third round of the 2019 Zurich Classic, G-Mac holed out for eagle from 89 yards and celebrated by lounging with the fans.