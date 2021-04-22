×
Patrick Cantlay's nice bunker shot from awkward lie yields birdie at Zurich Classic

Apr 22, 2021

During opening-round Four-Ball in the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Patrick Cantlay's 46-yard bunker shot, with one foot out of the sand, ends up 6 feet from the hole. That would lead to a birdie oatthe par-5 7th hole.