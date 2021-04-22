×
Billy Horschel & Sam Burns’ Round 1 highlights from Zurich Classic

Apr 23, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Billy Horschel and Sam Burns combined in Four-ball play to card a 9-under 63, placing them one stroke off the lead heading into Friday.