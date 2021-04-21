×
Stewart Cink’s dominant win at 2021 RBC Heritage

Apr 21, 2021

Despite battling difficult conditions and the pressure of maintaining a large lead heading into the final round, Stewart Cink persevered and claimed his eighth victory on the PGA TOUR at the 2021 RBC Heritage.