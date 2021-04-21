×
Sean Payton’s incredible shot from hospitality tent at Zurich Classic

Apr 21, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton hits his second shot from the grandstands during his pro-am round to within 10 feet. The 2010 Super Bowl Champion got up-and-down to save par on the par-3 ninth hole at TPC Louisiana.