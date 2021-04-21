×
Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff partner up for Zurich Classic

Apr 21, 2021

Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff emerged onto the golf scene together in 2019, both entering the winner’s circle early on in their careers. Two years later, they talk about their success on the PGA TOUR, how they bring out the best in each other and how excited they are to be partnered up for the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.