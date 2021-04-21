Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff partner up for Zurich Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Apr 21, 2021
Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff emerged onto the golf scene together in 2019, both entering the winner’s circle early on in their careers. Two years later, they talk about their success on the PGA TOUR, how they bring out the best in each other and how excited they are to be partnered up for the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.