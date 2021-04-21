Billy Horschel’s workout routine

|
Apr 21, 2021
Six-time PGA TOUR winner Billy Horschel is one of the most consistent players on the PGA TOUR. Check out the behind the scenes process on his workout routine with trainer Alex Bennett and how his workouts change depending on the time of year.