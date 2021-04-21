×
Agronomy and weather maintenance at TPC Louisiana

Apr 21, 2021

Golf course maintenance around TPC Louisiana can be a difficult task due to the amount of rain that comes by the New Orleans area annually. Check out how a sophisticated drainage system and an amazingly engineered pumping station makes it possible for tournament conditions to be maintained year-round.