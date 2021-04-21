×
2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans preview

Apr 21, 2021

The PGA TOUR returns to TPC Louisiana for the lone team event on TOUR at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Players will need to go low to give themselves any chance at victory, as scores will be at a premium considering the team aspect of this week’s event.