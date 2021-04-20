×
Graeme McDowell’s funny eagle hole-out at the Zurich Classic

Apr 20, 2021

During the third-round Four-ball play at the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Graeme McDowell holes an 89-yard approach shot for eagle on the par-4 16th hole and celebrates the shot in hilarious fashion.