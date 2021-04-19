×
Justin Rose strips downs to hit shot at 2018 Zurich Classic

Apr 19, 2021

During opening-round Four-ball play at the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Justin Rose stripped down to his underwear to play a shot from the water on the par-3 3rd hole at TPC Louisiana. With prior experience stripping down to play a shot from the water, Rose’s playing partner Henrik Stenson encouraged and supported the decision.